Lee Financial Co Grows Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Comerica by 6,812.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,100,000 after buying an additional 2,057,434 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,892.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after acquiring an additional 673,248 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth $37,340,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8,150.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 525,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,697,000 after acquiring an additional 519,104 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist cut their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens cut their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.84.

CMA stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.07. 1,211,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.34. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

