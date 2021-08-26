Lee Financial Co Purchases 550 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,326 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,385.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,414,000 after buying an additional 1,624,731 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,568,000 after buying an additional 843,705 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,909,000 after buying an additional 827,131 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,864,000 after buying an additional 485,776 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.93. 2,452,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,789. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.33. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $67.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.