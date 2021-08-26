Lee Financial Co Sells 170 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Lee Financial Co decreased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure comprises 0.5% of Lee Financial Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 33.2% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 315.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BIPC traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.36. The company had a trading volume of 185,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,130. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $80.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

