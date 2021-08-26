Lee Financial Co Sells 900 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Lee Financial Co cut its holdings in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FibroGen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.45. 2,302,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,691. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40. FibroGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

