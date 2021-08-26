Lee Financial Co Sells 985 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Lee Financial Co lessened its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

STAG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.16. 634,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,418. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $42.30.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

