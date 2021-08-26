Leigh R. Weiner Sells 285,459 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Stock

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) major shareholder Leigh R. Weiner sold 285,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $9,862,608.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:TR opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24 and a beta of -0.10. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $58.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.78.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $114.56 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.44% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

