LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LX shares. Morgan Stanley raised LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. DBS Vickers downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CICC Research started coverage on LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LX. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at $79,276,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 51.6% during the first quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 15,513,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,634 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 77.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,090,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,353 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth $9,046,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter worth $13,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LX stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.52. 137,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,136. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44. LexinFintech has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $1.35. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 16.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

