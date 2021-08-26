LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.35 EPS

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 16.51%.

LexinFintech stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 88,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LexinFintech stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 156.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,130 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of LexinFintech worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LX shares. DBS Vickers cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut LexinFintech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

