Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

NYSE LICY opened at $8.82 on Monday. Li-Cycle has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $11.89.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

