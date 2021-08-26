Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LQDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ:LQDT traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,583. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $810.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Liquidity Services will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $770,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,808.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $2,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,071 shares of company stock worth $3,670,208. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liquidity Services stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,246 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of Liquidity Services worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

