Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) is Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 2.3% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 19,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,430,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.7% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 26,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $361.17. 48,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,152. The firm has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $401.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $371.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

