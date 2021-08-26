Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 89.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,947 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $358.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $371.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $401.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

