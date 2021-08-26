London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNSTY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS:LNSTY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.95. 89,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,132. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $35.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2694 per share. This is a boost from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

