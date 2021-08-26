London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNSTY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.
OTCMKTS:LNSTY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.95. 89,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,132. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $35.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51.
London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile
London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.
