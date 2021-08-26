Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

LBPH traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.36. 18,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,759. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.97. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.26. Equities analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. 65.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

