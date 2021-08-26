Loop Capital Boosts Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $253.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $208.00 to $253.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Albemarle from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.45.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of ALB opened at $234.17 on Monday. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $79.06 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $300,661.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,132,030.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,617 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in Albemarle by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 45,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 35.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after acquiring an additional 131,903 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.