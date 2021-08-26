L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Get L'Oréal alerts:

LRLCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised L’Oréal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $92.65 on Wednesday. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $62.62 and a twelve month high of $95.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.58.

About L’Oréal

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L’Oréal (LRLCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.