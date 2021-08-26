Lossless (LSS) Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. Lossless has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $610,493.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded 36.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00051712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.29 or 0.00120752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00153199 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,544.86 or 1.00205442 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.34 or 0.01022903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,150.35 or 0.06639674 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,050,011 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

