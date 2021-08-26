LSV Asset Management Acquires 194,420 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,028,352 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,420 shares during the period. Seagate Technology accounts for 0.9% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.63% of Seagate Technology worth $530,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 51.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,690. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.76. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

STX has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.39.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

