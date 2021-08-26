LSV Asset Management Buys 24,389 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,524,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,389 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $296,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,843 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,577,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,115,000 after acquiring an additional 310,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,541,000 after acquiring an additional 87,918 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,868,000 after acquiring an additional 622,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,911,000 after buying an additional 2,662,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.28. 44,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,192. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.31.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.