LSV Asset Management Has $247.73 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,417,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,550 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $247,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $105.95. 57,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,348. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.16 and a 12 month high of $109.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

