LSV Asset Management Has $269.62 Million Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,690,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.73% of NRG Energy worth $269,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $131,741,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,489,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,647,000 after buying an additional 2,582,314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,358,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,255,000 after buying an additional 514,143 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 12.4% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,075,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,779,000 after purchasing an additional 449,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 91.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 925,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,900,000 after purchasing an additional 441,437 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of NRG stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $45.25. 76,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,420. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $45.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

