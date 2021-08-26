LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,450,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,116 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $337,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $331,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,469 shares of company stock worth $1,955,975 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HIG traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.56. The company had a trading volume of 15,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,776. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

