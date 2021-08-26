LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 0.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,496,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. The J. M. Smucker makes up approximately 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $453,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.52. The company had a trading volume of 53,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,894. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.60. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.42%.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

