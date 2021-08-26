Luceco (LON:LUCE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $500.00

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 500 ($6.53) and last traded at GBX 499 ($6.52), with a volume of 46996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 485.50 ($6.34).

Separately, Numis Securities lowered Luceco to an “add” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 380 ($4.96) in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Luceco alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £789.85 million and a P/E ratio of 27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 403.13.

In other Luceco news, insider Giles Brand sold 4,500,112 shares of Luceco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.38), for a total value of £15,075,375.20 ($19,696,074.21).

Luceco Company Profile (LON:LUCE)

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Luceco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luceco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.