Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Director Steven T. Clontz Buys 5,000 Shares

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.26 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,805,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

