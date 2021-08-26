Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.470-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.13 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on LITE. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumentum from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.76.

NASDAQ LITE traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,643. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.21. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,823. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

