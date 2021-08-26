Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Purchased by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 141.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 974,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,684,000 after acquiring an additional 571,533 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,546,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 539.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 237,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 200,550 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 569.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 68,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,939,000. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Matthew Simoncini acquired 22,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $220,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.17. 79,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,735,563. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.19.

LAZR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

