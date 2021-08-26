LyondellBasell Industries to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.13 (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

LyondellBasell Industries has raised its dividend payment by 18.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. LyondellBasell Industries has a payout ratio of 23.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $16.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

NYSE LYB opened at $102.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $64.21 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.