Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,633. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.22 and a 52-week high of $183.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,972 shares of company stock worth $836,485 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.