Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

M has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of M opened at $23.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.07. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Macy’s will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.15%.

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of M. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

