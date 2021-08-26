Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) Plans Final Dividend of $0.02

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Get Mader Group alerts:

About Mader Group

Mader Group Limited, a contracting company, provides specialized contract labor for maintenance and support of mobile and fixed plant equipment in the resources sector in Australia and internationally. It offers auto and HV electricians, drill support team, clean team, rapid response teams, rostered support, shutdown teams, specialized tool hire, training and mentoring, and diggers support teams, as well as labor for component exchange, boilermaker and line boring, field support, fixed plant support, trade upgrade program, rail maintenance, and workshops.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.