Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) Plans Final Dividend of $0.02

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.61.
About Mader Group
