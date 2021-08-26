Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$3.65 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MOZ. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Beacon Securities cut shares of Marathon Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.29.

Marathon Gold stock opened at C$2.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a current ratio of 18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$714.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.45. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of C$2.04 and a 52 week high of C$3.61.

In related news, Director Joseph George Spiteri sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.27, for a total transaction of C$98,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,550 shares in the company, valued at C$1,887,433.40.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

