Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,296.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,951,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,200,000 after buying an additional 3,668,373 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $30,560,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 205.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,980,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,516,000 after buying an additional 2,677,314 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 121.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,732,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,867,000 after buying an additional 2,047,090 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 25.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,416,000 after buying an additional 1,520,324 shares during the period. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.33. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 3.27.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.24%.

MRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

