Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) Short Interest Update

Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 321,600 shares, an increase of 321,500.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,297,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MWWC stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Thursday. 18,988,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,655,863. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. Marketing Worldwide has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.
Marketing Worldwide Company Profile
Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for Marketing Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marketing Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.