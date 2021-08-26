Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) Short Interest Update

Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 321,600 shares, an increase of 321,500.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,297,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MWWC stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Thursday. 18,988,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,655,863. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. Marketing Worldwide has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

Marketing Worldwide Company Profile

Marketing Worldwide Corp. is an automotive company. It is engaged in the design, manufacturing, painting and distribution of automotive accessories for motor vehicles in the automotive after market industry and provides design services for automobile manufacturers. The firm’s products include blow molded spoilers, front and rear fascia systems, side skirts, door panels, extruded body side moldings, and interior dash components.

