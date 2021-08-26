Marlin Market Capitalization Reaches $64.57 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Marlin has a total market cap of $64.57 million and $34.35 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0876 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00052737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00123307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $74.78 or 0.00156368 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,840.52 or 1.00041740 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $492.48 or 0.01029848 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.21 or 0.06591743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

