Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 113.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

MAR stock opened at $136.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.15 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.65.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

