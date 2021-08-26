Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 122,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,682,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA traded down $6.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $352.86. 3,917,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,004. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $373.22. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $348.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Macquarie upped their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.