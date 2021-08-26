Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matrix Service Company designs, constructs, maintains, and provides specialized repair services and products for aboveground storage tanks, provides general industrial construction and in-plant routine maintenance, process unit turnarounds and construction services principally for petroleum refineries, bulk storage terminals, pipelines, power plants and chemical plants. Matrix Service Company is a top-tier engineering, procurement and construction company providing these services, as well as fabrication, maintenance and repair, to the energy, power and industrial markets . The Company provides services through four subsidiaries: Matrix PDM Engineering, Matrix North American Construction (its direct hire union subsidiary), Matrix Service Inc., and Matrix Applied Technologies. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of MTRX opened at $11.07 on Thursday. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $293.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,809,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,498,000 after purchasing an additional 156,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Matrix Service by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,417,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,384,000 after buying an additional 593,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 26,255 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 648,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 124,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 539,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 160,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Infrastructure; Oil, Gas and Chemical; Storage Solutions; and Industrial. The Electrical Infrastructure segment includes the construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

