Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a C$20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $14.78 on Monday. Matterport has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

