Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.20.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $57.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28. The firm has a market cap of $539.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 22.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.