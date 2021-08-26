Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 263,187 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,410,899 shares.The stock last traded at $105.40 and had previously closed at $106.63.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The firm had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $2,336,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $291,112.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,577 shares of company stock worth $6,691,923. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 57.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 53.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

