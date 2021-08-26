MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.24

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.24 and last traded at $50.83, with a volume of 391621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.32.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $496,613.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,933,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald E. Schrock sold 10,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $416,257.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,849.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,974 shares of company stock valued at $10,204,156. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in MaxLinear in the first quarter worth about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 57.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

