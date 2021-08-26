Medallia (MDLA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Medallia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MDLA opened at $33.75 on Thursday. Medallia has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Medallia news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 20,069 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $673,114.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,166,687.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,972,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 381,970 shares of company stock worth $12,373,737. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLA. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Craig Hallum cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Medallia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

