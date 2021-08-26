Medifast (NYSE:MED) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.700-$14.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MED. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a C$395.00 target price on shares of Medifast in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Medifast stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $222.38. 71,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast has a 1-year low of $139.59 and a 1-year high of $336.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.98.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medifast will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

In related news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 542 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $154,518.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 7,079 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.12, for a total value of $1,990,048.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,479 shares in the company, valued at $39,210,336.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,154 shares of company stock worth $6,213,146. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medifast stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.30% of Medifast worth $43,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

