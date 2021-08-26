Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.650-$5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Medtronic also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.65-5.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.26.

NYSE MDT traded down $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $133.26. The stock had a trading volume of 158,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,301. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.62. The company has a market capitalization of $179.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medtronic stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 981,186 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.97% of Medtronic worth $1,613,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

