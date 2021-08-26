Megacoin (MEC) Price Tops $0.0066

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a total market cap of $259,622.24 and approximately $8.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.15 or 0.00359619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006295 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000500 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,630,237 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

