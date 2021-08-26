Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.16. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $195.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

