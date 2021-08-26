Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MRCY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.82.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $50.40 on Monday. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $88.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,163,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,232,000 after purchasing an additional 89,568 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 3.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,385,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,413,000 after purchasing an additional 117,183 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 11.4% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,802,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,761,000 after purchasing an additional 286,695 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,582,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,456,000 after purchasing an additional 56,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,641,000 after purchasing an additional 168,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.