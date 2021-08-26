Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on MRCY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.82.
NASDAQ MRCY opened at $50.40 on Monday. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $88.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.00.
In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,163,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,232,000 after purchasing an additional 89,568 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 3.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,385,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,413,000 after purchasing an additional 117,183 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 11.4% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,802,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,761,000 after purchasing an additional 286,695 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,582,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,456,000 after purchasing an additional 56,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,641,000 after purchasing an additional 168,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.
About Mercury Systems
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
