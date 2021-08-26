Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.90

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.90 and last traded at $70.64, with a volume of 165863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.90, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.78.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $45,471,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,866,000 after purchasing an additional 462,477 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 999,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,836,000 after purchasing an additional 228,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 212,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,229,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.