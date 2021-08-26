Meter Governance Hits One Day Volume of $112,212.00 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $5.33 million and approximately $112,212.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.30 or 0.00004904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.